Tension grips MP's Mandsaur after man alleges stone pelting during Eid Milad procession

Bhopal, Sep 16 Tension prevailed in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur on Monday after a man alleged he was injured due to stone pelting during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession.

According to police, a person turned up at the Kotwali police station, alleging that he got injured after someone pelted stones at him during the religious procession.

As the news spread, people from the Hindu community gathered in large numbers at a local temple and started protesting and demanding justice for the victim of alleged stone pelting.

Several shopkeepers downed their shutters as tension gripped the city.

Several people were reportedly injured due to a stampede which broke out following the alleged stone-pelting incident. However, police said they immediately swung into action and controlled the situation.

Police held a flag march and heightened security in the affected area.

Meanwhile in an appeal, police urged people to refrain from spreading rumours and stay in their homes.

"The situation is under control now. I would appeal to the citizens to shun uploading photos and videos on social media platforms without verifying them. Those found spreading rumours will face tough action," Mandsaur SP Abhisek Anand said.

He also confirmed that tension caused a stampede-like situation and forced businessmen in the area to down shutters of their shops and commercial establishments.

