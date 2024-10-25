Tension in Bhilwara after Councillor's husband stabbed for bursting crackers

Jaipur, Oct 25 Tension erupted in Bhilwara city of Rajasthan after some miscreants stabbed a Councillor's husband for bursting crackers in front of his shop.

The incident was reported in Bhilwara city's Bhimganj police station area when around 30-40 people attacked the Councillor's husband after a fight late on Thursday night.

They entered the tea shop and stabbed him and vandalised the shop.

Three people including the Councillor's husband were injured in the stabbing.

Following the stabbing an angry crowd protested at Mangala Chowk till 4 A.M. on Friday morning demanding the arrest of the accused.

Some people vandalised vehicles and it soon turned into a fight between two communities as people from one community pelted stones on the houses of the other community.

Three cars including an ambulance were set on fire at Mangala Chowk and Manikyanagar Chowk.

SP Dharmendra Singh said on Friday, “At around 10:30 P.M., the police received information that there was a dispute over bursting of crackers at the tempo stand near MG Hospital. There was a stabbing too. Three people have been injured in the stabbing incident.

“A case has been filed by the victim's side and we are investing the matter. The suspects are being questioned. Police have been deployed all over the city. Strict action will be taken against the accused.”

In his report Councillor Manju Devi’s husband Devendra Hada stated, “On Thursday night, I was bursting crackers outside my shop when 40-50 people came and said that ‘you cannot burst crackers in this area.’ Meanwhile, a young man came and attacked me with a knife. I got stabbed in my hand and also in the stomach. There were 40-50 people who came with weapons, knives and swords. They also vandalised my shop.

“Ambulance driver Anand Sharma was standing with me when he was also beaten up for no reason. My nephew Bablu was also beaten."

ASP Paras Jain said, “The Councillor's husband has a tea shop. He had an altercation with some people there. The accused attacked him with a knife. Some accused have been taken into custody. Police will identify and arrest the stone pelters.”

The injured were taken to the district hospital.

