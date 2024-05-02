Tension in Howrah District’s Bankra area following daytime shooting at panchayat office

Kolkata, May 2 There is tension in Howrah District’s Bankra area following a shootout at the panchayat office on Thursday afternoon.

People of the area claimed that four masked individuals entered the local panchayat office and fired three rounds at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

An employee of the panchayat office was severely injured in the shootout and he has been admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Following the incident, tension mounted in the area and police rushed to the spot.

However, as tension in the locality mounted Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were also deployed.

Locals alleged that the shootout was a result of massive infighting involving the current panchayat head and a former member of the rural civic body.

“Fortunately, we managed to hide under the tables when the shooting started and escaped death,” said a shivering employee of the panchayat office while giving his reaction to media persons.

