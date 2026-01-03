Tension in Jabalpur over 'derogatory' remarks against Jain community

Jabalpur, Jan 3 A minor dispute at a popular sweet shop in Jabalpur's Kamaniya Gate area escalated into a major commotion, leading to protests by members of the Jain community and a police lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The incident originated at the renowned Sweet shop, located near the historic Kamaniya Gate in the Kotwali police station jurisdiction on Friday night.

Complainant Rajkumar Jain, a local businessman, alleged that he visited the shop with his parents and relatives to purchase items.

He complained that an edible item served was cold, leading to an argument with the shop manager. The situation quickly deteriorated when the manager allegedly called staff members, resulting in verbal abuse directed at Jain's family.

More gravely, as the police said, "objectionable and derogatory remarks" were reportedly made against the Jain community as a whole.

Enraged by the insults, Jain and his companions confronted the staff, leading to a physical altercation.

News of the incident spread rapidly through the close-knit Jain community in the area. Within minutes, hundreds gathered outside the shop, raising slogans demanding immediate action against the perpetrators.

The crowd grew uncontrollable, with some attempting to enter the shop and confront those involved. To prevent further escalation and restore order, police forces from multiple stations, over five, intervened.

As the protesters refused to disperse and tensions mounted, authorities resorted to a mild lathi charge. Several people sustained minor injuries, including some minors, according to community members who claimed the protest was peaceful and accused police of one-sided action.

"The FIR has been registered based on Rajkumar Jain's complaint, and investigations are underway. Three persons have been detained in the case, and an FIR against the sweetshop owner and two others have been registered," police officials said.

Jain community leaders condemned the alleged insults, calling them an attack on religious sentiments. They maintained that no vandalism occurred and criticised the lathi charge as excessive.

Police officials stated that the action was necessary to control the mob and prevent violence.

A Sub-Inspector rank official has reportedly received injuries, but the officials said they were awaiting medical reports.

Additional forces remain deployed in the area to maintain peace. The historic Kamaniya Gate area, a bustling commercial hub, returned to calm by early morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor