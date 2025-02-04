Tension in Madurai: Section 144 Imposed in Tamil Nadu District Over Temple Row, Pro-Hindu Groups Clash With Police

The Tamil Nadu government imposed section 144 Crpc across the Madurai district region to prevent untoward incidents and protests over the Thiruparankundram Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple hill issue. Over 100 police personnel were deployed at Madurai and Thiruparankundram Railway Stations for security.

The security arrangement clapped by the government in repones to pro-Hindu organisations planning a demonstration against the alleged actions of "anti-Hindu" groups and the state government. Earlier on Tuesday, more than 20 Hindu activists travelling on the Palakkad-Tiruchendur Express were stopped and questioned by police at Thiruparankundram Railway Station. A heated argument and scuffle broke out when officers attempted to arrest them.

The controversy erupted when a video went viral on social media showing individuals allegedly consuming non-veg food at the Thiruparankundram hills. This sparked outrage among pro-Hindu groups. Hindu Munnani had planned a protest near the Subramaniya Swamy Temple despite being denied permission by the authorities.

According to the India Today report, a group of minority communities reportedly attempted to rename Thiruparankundram hills Sikkandar Malai. Authorities imposed prohibitory orders citing concerns over law and order, which restricted gatherings across Madurai district.

The police also barricaded the hill's entrance, preventing devotees from darshan at both the temple and the dargah. Rigorous vehicle inspections were conducted at key checkpoints, including Andipatti Kanavai near the Theni district border, Usilampatti Thevar statue area, Uthappanayakkanur near the Dindigul district border, and Elumalai junction.

Tensions escalated in Tiruppur, where an altercation broke out between police and members of pro-Hindu groups attempting to reach Madurai for the protest. Law enforcement detained a prominent leader from the group, leading to clashes.

BJP Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai criticised the ruling DMK government over law and order situation in the state. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he accused the ruling party of acting in an "anti-democratic" manner by arresting BJP leaders and members across the state.

Annamalai alleged that a DMK leader had held a rally in Madurai despite Section 144. "There is a limit to everything. Is there one rule for DMK ministers and another for the general public?"