Tension near Coimbatore BJP office after cadres of TN Dalit party protest with beef

Chennai, Jan 13 Tension erupted near the BJP office in Coimbatore on Monday when members of the Tamil Nadu Dalit political party, Aathi Thamizhar Katchi, threw beef near the party office.

The incident took place on VKK Menon Road, Coimbatore, with the meat falling on the road, approximately 50 meters away from the BJP office. A group of five protesters gathered in front of the MDMK office on the same road, holding their party flags and raising slogans.

Vincent, the district president of Aathi Thamizhar Katchi, declared that eating beef was their right. The protesters later threw photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath onto the road before being intercepted by the police.

The protest was in response to a BJP functionary’s objection to a beef stall set up near the Veeramathi Amman Temple in Udayampalayam, Coimbatore.

The controversy began in Udaiyampalayam, a village on the outskirts of Coimbatore, over a beef biryani stall operated by Ravi and his wife, Abitha. The stall’s location near the Veeramathi Amman Temple and a nearby school triggered objections from villagers and local BJP leader Subramani.

Villagers argued that setting up the stall near places of worship and schools violated local norms. Subramani demanded the stall’s removal, leading to an argument with the couple. While Ravi initially agreed to relocate, Abitha refused. Subramani later recorded the exchange and posted the video on social media, claiming the community opposed the beef stall.

In response, Abitha filed a police complaint, accusing Subramani of threatening them on December 25, 2024, and January 5, 2025. She also questioned the selective targeting of beef sales, highlighting that other non-vegetarian foods like chicken and fish were being sold in the same area without objection.

Following Abitha’s complaint, the police registered a case against Subramani under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the case provoked unrest among villagers, leading over 1,000 locals to protest near the temple, demanding the removal of the beef stall and opposing the police action against Subramani.

Under pressure, the village committee evicted seven roadside eateries, including Ravi and Abitha’s stall, on the orders of the village headman. This decision was criticised by leaders of the CPM and CPI, who argued it violated food rights and posed a threat to the couple’s safety.

CPM councillor V. Ramamoorthy clarified that while there were no legal restrictions against selling beef, the stall’s proximity to the temple triggered opposition.

He acknowledged that the couple had initially consulted him but ultimately set up the stall in a sensitive location. The protest reached the BJP office when members of Aathi Thamizhar Katchi demanded action against Subramani under the National Security Act (NSA) and called for a ban on the BJP.

The protesters threw beef near the BJP office and raised slogans before being arrested by the police. The five arrested members were detained at a marriage hall. Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai called for a thorough investigation into the incident, while tensions continue to simmer in the region.

