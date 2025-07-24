Tension simmers in Kolkata’s Dum Dum over TMC infighting between MLA and councillor supporters

Kolkata, July 24 Tension prevailed in Dum Dum, on the northern fringes of Kolkata, on Thursday morning following a violent clash between supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Atin Ghosh and local councillor Kakoli Sen.

The unrest began on Wednesday night after supporters of local TMC councillor Kakoli Sen allegedly attacked the supporters of MLA Atin Ghosh. Supporters of both leaders also clashed with each other.

Ghosh’s supporters accused Kakoli Sen of slapping an elderly lady during the altercation. Kakoli Sen is the spouse of former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member, Dr Santanu Sen, who is currently under suspension from the party.

Thereafter, Ghosh supporters assembled in front of the residence of Dr Santanu Sen and Kakoli Sen, staging a protest. The councillor and her husband, however, were not present at their residence then.

Later, a huge police contingent arrived late Wednesday night and somehow persuaded Ghosh’s supporters to withdraw the protest, which they finally did.

However, the protesters warned of further agitation if action was not taken against Sen’s camp, including a possible demonstration outside Sinthi Police Station.

Although the tension subsided for the time being, a heavy police presence is deployed there to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Meanwhile, Kakoli Sen, on her part, has filed a complaint at the local Sinthi Police Station against several persons, including Ghosh's supporters. "I have conveyed my views on this to the administration in writing. Such hooliganism outside our house cannot continue," said Kakoli Sen’s husband, Santanu Sen.

Reacting to the development, MLA Atin Ghosh said, “The police should take action impartially. Why did Santanu Sen return to his house with a police escort after the protest? We strongly condemn the attack on our workers.”

