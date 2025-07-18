Tensions flare in Sikkim amid an incident of violence near police station

Gangtok, July 18 Sikkim’s political climate on Friday turned volatile following reports of a violent altercation involving members of the Citizen Action Party (CAP).

The incident took place near Sadar Police Station on the night of Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the incident, calling it yet another failure of law and order in the state.

BJP spokesperson Passang Gyali Sherpa expressed grave concern over the alleged attack, which eyewitnesses claim occurred within or near the police station premises.

“It is deeply unfortunate that such an incident took place in the heart of Gangtok, under the police’s watch,” Sherpa told reporters on Friday.

He added that the BJP had alerted the Central government and was instructed to submit a detailed report. Sherpa accused the police of negligence, stating that no arrests had been made even 24 hours after the incident.

“Instead of taking responsibility, they are shifting blame onto CAP workers who had gone to the Vigilance Department,” he said.

“The police’s failure to act promptly raises serious questions.”

While opposition leaders and eyewitnesses insist the clash happened inside the police station, authorities maintain it occurred outside. Sherpa demanded transparency, urging police to release CCTV footage from the time of the incident. “Unless the footage is made public, it appears the police are concealing the truth,” he asserted.

CAP leader Tikaram Sharma, who was detained that night, claimed the violence was orchestrated. He said a CAP delegation had visited the Vigilance Department as part of a pre-announced campaign to demand administrative reforms.

“We were peacefully surrendering at the police station when chaos erupted, seemingly pre-planned,” Sharma alleged. He accused the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) of fostering a culture of impunity.

“The Chief Minister’s recent statements suggest a disregard for democratic norms, emboldening such attacks,” Sharma said. Sharma questioned the police’s delayed response, suggesting collusion with the perpetrators. “If they genuinely wanted to prevent violence, they would have detained all involved immediately. Their inaction speaks volumes,” he said.

As tensions simmer, demands for accountability grow, with opposition parties and civil society urging a thorough investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor