Territorial Army Recruitment 2022: Know the important dates, eligibility criteria, and how to apply

Army Headquarters Selection Board (ASB) has invited a notification for a territorial army. Interested candidates can register their online application on the website joiniterritorialarmy.gov.in.. This job is only applicable for Ex Armed Forces Commissioned Officers, the last date of submission of application is 4 May 2022.

There will be a total of 7 vacancies, in which 6 vacancies are available for Male candidates while 1 is available for female candidates.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a Graduate and should be from the Army field.

Age Limit - 18 to 42 years

How to apply for Territorial Army Recruitment 2022?

Candidates must submit their application to Directorate General Territorial Army, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, 4th Floor, 'A' Block, Ministry of Defence Office, Complex, KG Marg, New Delhi- 110001 latest by 4 May 2022.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be examined by the Army Headquarters Selection Board (ASB) held at Directorate General Territorial Army, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, 4th Floor, 'A' Block, Ministry of Defence Office, Complex, KG Marg, New Delhi- 110001.