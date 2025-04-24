Terror attack victim Madhusudhan Rao's body reaches hometown in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, April 24 The mortal remains of Somishetty Madhusudhan Rao, one of the victims of Pahalgam terror attack, reached his hometown Kavali in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district on Thursday.

The 42-year-old software engineer, who was living in Bengaluru, was among 26 tourists killed in the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday.

Madhusudhan's body reached Chennai Airport on Wednesday night and was brought to Kavali by road.

Tirupal and Padmvathi were shocked to see their son's body. The relatives had not informed them about his death. They were told that he was injured in the attack.

Madhusudan Rao was the only son of Tirupal and Padmavathi, who are engaged banana business in the town.

He has been in Bengaluru for the last 12 years. The techie was on a trip to Kashmir with his wife Kamakshi, daughter and son.

Madhusudhan was one of the two men from Andhra Pradesh killed in the terror attack.

J.S. Chandramouli, a retired bank employee from Visakhapatnam, also fell to the bullets of the terrorists.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday night received the mortal remains of Chandramouli at Visakhapatnam Airport.

The Chief Minister offered floral tributes and consoled the bereaved family.

Accompanied by Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat, the Chief Minister walked alongside the funeral vehicle for a distance, joining the chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Addressing the media, CM Naidu condemned the attack in the strongest terms and emphasised national unity in the face of such threats. He stated that eyewitness accounts revealed Chandramouli had tried to flee before being gunned down, describing the attack as an organised and premeditated act of terror.

"This is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on India's integrity and peace," said the Chief Minister. He noted that India had recently seen peaceful elections and growing employment opportunities, especially in Kashmir, making such attacks all the more heinous.

Reaffirming the state's commitment to national security, CM Naidu announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the two martyrs from Andhra Pradesh - Chandramouli and IT professional Madhusudan from Kavali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor