Terror link row: BJP's Yatnal says charges true; preacher puts out video singing ‘Saare Jahan se Accha'

Bengaluru, Dec 7 BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who sparked controversy by accusing a Muslim Sufi preacher of having terror links, reiterated on Thursday that all his charges are true. Meanwhile, the Muslim seer Syed Tanveer Hashmi popularly known as Tanveer Peera uploaded a video in which he is seen singing 'Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindu Sita Hamara' and encouraging the crowd to join him.

After Hashmi challenged Yatnal to prove the charges or go to Pakistan, MLA Yatnal stated, “All my allegations are true. Tanveer Peera has cases of murder and hate speeches against him.”

Yatnal further claimed that the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had withdrawn cases against Peera, and his name was excluded from the charge sheet.

The victim's mother has informed the state police chief about this, Yatnal asserted. “We have informed the DGP. The victim’s wife also made her statement in this regard before the DGP,” he said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Tanveer Peera released a photo of him with Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

CM Siddaramaiah stated that he has shared a good relationship with Tanveer Peera for years and questioned why MLA Yatnal did not raise these concerns earlier. Siddaramaiah challenged Yatnal to prove his charges, pointing out that the BJP is in power at the Centre.

