Terror module busted in J&K, 3 LeT terrorist associates arrested

Srinagar, Aug 10 Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army in North Kashmir's Baramulla district busted a terror module by arresting three terrorist associates linked to proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said on Thursday. "During joint patrolling and area domination exercise in Churunda Uri, a joint team of Baramulla Police and Army (16 SIKHLI) noticed a suspicious person who attempted to flee upon spotting the patrolling party. However, the suspect was apprehended tactfully," police said.

He has been identified as Showkat Ali Awan, resident of Churunda Uri.

During the search, two grenades were recovered from his possession. Subsequently, he was shifted to the police station where he was put under sustained questioning.

Police said during questioning, he disclosed the names of his accomplices as Ahmad Din and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana, both residents of Churunda Uri, who were subsequently arrested.

On their disclosure, two grenades, one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, four live rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered.

"It is pertinent to mention here that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and further its distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities," police said.

