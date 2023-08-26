Terror module busted in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 26 In a joint operation, the J-K Police along with the Assam Rifles and CRPF busted a terror module in North Kashmir’s Bandipora and successfully foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terror handlers in reviving militancy in the district, officials said on Saturday.

Based on specific information generated by J&K Police about the movement of a hybrid terrorist, a checkpoint was established in the Dardgund area on Friday, the police said.

"At the checkpoint, a suspicious person who on noticing the joint party tried to flee but was apprehended," it added.

One pistol, a pistol magazine, eight rounds and other incriminating material were recovered from the possession of Shafayat Zubair Rishi of Nesbal Sumbal.

"During questioning, the accused disclosed that he was on his way to collect a cache of arms and ammunition from Munira Begum, the wife of slain terrorist and area commander Yousuf Choupan, in Pazalpora area," the police said.

"Pertinently, the accused was in touch with Pakistan-based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir who exfiltrated to the neighbouring country in 1999 and was working on reviving terrorists in the district.

"He was also involved in the 2000 Kothibagh IED blast in which 14 people, including 12 police personnel, were killed and had remained associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen and later with the Al-Badr terror outfit," the police said, adding that Shafayat was also involved in burning an Army vehicle in Sumbal in 2009 and was out on bail in the said case.

On the disclosure of Munira Begum, a cache of arms and ammunition, including one Krinkov AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 90 rounds and one pen pistol that was to be delivered to Shafait Resh,i was recovered from the nearby forest area.

"During questioning, it was also revealed that Munira has also gone to Pakistan twice," the police said.

"Shafayat also admitted that he was about to receive Rs 47 lakhs for the revival of terrorists. Later, this money was to be handed over to someone as per the requirement and directions of his across handler Mushtaq Ah Mir."

