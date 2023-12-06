Terror module busted in J&K's Rajouri, two held

Jammu, Dec 6 Two terrorist associates were apprehended on Wednesday after the army and the police, in a joint operation, busted a terror module at Budhal in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.

Arms and ammunition including a pistol and two hand grenades were recovered from the two.

"In a relentless intelligence-based joint operation by Indian Army and JKP, South of Pir Panjal Ranges in Budhal area on 06 Dec 2023, led to the apprehension of two hardcore terrorist associates alongwith one pistol, two magazines, 28 rounds, two hand grenades and other war like stores," the army said.

