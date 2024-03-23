Terror module busted in Srinagar, 4 terrorist associates arrested

Srinagar, March 23 The Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces here on Saturday busted a terror module linked with proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) by arresting four terrorist associates, an official said.

Four terrorist associates identified as Md Yaseen Bhat, Sheraz Ahmad Rather, Gulam Hassan Khandey and Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat who were moving in a vehicle were apprehended.

"Acting on specific information, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post comprising Srinagar Police, 50 RR, Valley QRT and CRPF was established in Kenihama area today," a police statement said.

The police said that during checking, a white Alto car was intercepted by the joint party.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 56 rifle with three magazines, six Chinese grenades among other articles were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals.

"During preliminary investigation, it was found that the apprehended individuals were linked with the JeM," the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor