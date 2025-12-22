Terrorism, all other criminal activities under strict vigil of J&K Police: DGP Nalin Prabhat

Jammu, Dec 22 Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said on Monday that terrorism and all other forms of criminal activities will always remain under the strict vigil of the UT's police force.

Inaugurating the 14th police martyrs memorial T20 cricket tournament 2025-2026 in Kathua, the DGP said that whether it is drugs, gangsters, mafia or any other kind of crime, especially terrorism, everything will remain in the sight of the police gun.

He said that the constant aim and objective of the police is to stamp out all such anti-national and anti-social activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs), sympathisers, drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets.

The coordinated operations are aimed at dismantling the complete ecosystem of terror by eliminating its support system.

Drug smugglers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the radar of the police and the security forces.

It is believed that funds generated by these unlawful activities are used for sustaining terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The duties to check infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities initiated from across the border are manned by the army and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir.

There is a 740-Km long line of control (LoC) manned by the army and the 240-Km long international border in Jammu and Kashmir manned by the BSF.

The LoC was spread across Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts of the Valley, and Poonch, Rajouri and partly in Jammu.

The international border is situated in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.

Regular periodic security review meetings are chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, wherein security preparedness and achievements are reviewed and discussed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is regularly briefed on the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and the achievements made in eliminating the scourge of terrorism in the union territory.

