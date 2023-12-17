Terrorism & corrupt system are intertwined but we will break it: J&K DGP

Srinagar, Dec 17 Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R.R. Swain on Saturday said that the police department would work towards zero infiltration, zero arms/ammunition smuggling, zero recruitment, zero narcotics and zero terror financing.

"The terrorism and the corrupt system are intertwined but we will break that. And most importantly we would work against the narrative, ideology and the philosophy which justifies, glorifies, supports and legitimise terrorism," he told the mediapersons.

He said the J&K Police have been playing multiple roles prioritising its assignments for the larger interest of the public and in this process, it might be lacking in certain areas which are being improved.

The DGP said that result-oriented policing is not possible without the support and cooperation of the people.

"It is our resolve to work for the law-abiding people," the DGP added.

With regard to the law-and-order situation, the DGP said that zero stone pelting was recorded in 2023.

Regarding the individual terror incidents, the DGP said that progress is seen not in terms of individual incidents but in terms of the overall decline.

"We have a plan which is in motion and under implementation since last four years and the features of that plan are that we try to address the problem fundamentally by way of degrading, dismantling the terror ecosystem which includes the people who recruit, who try to provide arms ammunition/logistic support, the people who try to help in infiltration and the people who help in identifying as to who is to be killed etc," he said.

He said the perpetrators involved in recent killing have been identified.

With regard to the local residents joining terror groups, the DGP said that the graph of locals joining terror groups is very low.

He said that Pakistan would always try to push terrorists here and added that every attempt would be responded to more resiliently, intelligently and in a systematic manner. "We would like to reassure our citizens that they have absolutely no reason to fear, the law enforcement, all arms and wings and resources of the government are with them," he added.

"The idea is once there is peace and stability, there would be education, health, roads, electricity, economic activities, order, justice, and if it is not there, on the other side everything falls apart, the teacher doesn't go to school, the government servant becomes corrupt and takes money without building a bridge, roads, the hospitals and we will not allow that to succeed," the DGP added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor