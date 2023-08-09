Terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Bandipora

Published: August 9, 2023

Srinagar, Aug 9 The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF in Bandipora and recovered a hand grenade from his possession on Tuesday, officials said.

"Police along with 26 Assam Rifles and CRPF 3rd Bn arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF at a checkpoint established at Kehnusa Bandipora," police said.

Security forces have recovered a hand grenade and other incriminating materials from his possession.

The arrested accused has been identified as Aatif Amin Mir resident of Manzpora Aloosa Bandipora.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation has been initiated.

