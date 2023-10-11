Terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 11 A terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF was arrested by police and other security forces in J&K's Baramulla and two hand grenades, cash, and other incriminating materials recovered from his possession, officials said on Wednesday.

"On October 10, acting on a specific input regarding movement of terrorists in Ushkara area of Baramulla, a joint checkpoint was established jointly by Baramulla police, Army (46RR), MI, and 53Bn CRPF in the said area," police said.

"During checking, a suspicious person who was coming towards the checkpoint tried to flee from the spot after noticing the joint party, but was apprehended."

Police said during his search, two hand grenades, cash amounting to Rs 40,000 and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

He has been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Bhat, resident of Ushkara Baramulla linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF.

