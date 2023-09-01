Terrorist associate convicted in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 1 A designate court on Thursday after completion of trial convicted a terrorist associate and awarded a fine to the tune of one lakh rupees, police said on Friday.

Police said the terrorist associate identified as Shahid Fayaz Tarray, a resident of Shalagam Bijbehara, has been convicted under Section 39 of UA(P) Act.

"It is pertinent to mention here that on 23/07/2019 an information was received by Police Station Srigufwara that some unknown hard core terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit JeM are facilitating the terrorists to carry out terrorist acts, motivating youth to join terror ranks and are organising terror module to pay every possible help to strengthen the terror web within the jurisdiction of Police Station Srigufwara etc. On receiving this information, a case FIR No. 33/2019 under section 18, 20, 38, 39 UA(P) Act was registered and investigation was taken up," the police said.

“During the course of investigation, some suspected hard core terrorist associates were zeroed and were questioned. Subsequently on 06/08/2020, a checkpoint was established at Darigund Srigufwara during which Shahid Fayaz Tarray son of Fayaz Ahmad Tarray resident of Shalagam Bijbehara was apprehended and was immediately taken into custody and recoveries were made from him.”

