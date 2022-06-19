Terrorist killed during gunfight in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, June 19 One terrorist was killed during a gunfight with the security forces that erupted in the Lolab area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

Police said the encounter started after the police launched a joint anti-terrorist operation along with Army's 28 RR on the disclosure of an arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh in the Lolab area.

"During search of hideouts, hiding terrorists fired upon joint search parties and our team also retaliated, in which one terrorist got killed. The arrested terrorist also got trapped. Encounter in progress," police said.

Further details were awaited.

