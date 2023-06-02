Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 : A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the encounter was reported in Dassal forest area of the district.

"A terrorist was killed in the encounter in Rajouri's Dassal forest area," Army officials said.

"A search operation in the area is underway," they added.

More details are awaited.

On Thursday, two terrorists associated with the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Baramulla.

According to the police, the security forces had placed a Mobile Vehicle Checkpoint (MVCP) at the Frestihar Waripora crossing after specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Frestihar Kreeri village was received.

The terrorists tried to flee while noticing the checkpoint but were apprehended by the security forces at Frestihar Kreeri village. The arrested persons were identified as Suhail Gulzar and Waseem Ahmad Pata, said police.

A case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act at Kreeri police station.

Police recovered two Chinese Pistols, two pistol magazines and fifteen live pistol rounds from the accused.

