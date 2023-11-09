Terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar, Nov 9 A terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Thursday.

"One terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit TRF (The Resistance Front) neutralised. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," the police said in a post on X.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in Kathohalan area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor