Terrorist killed in Kupwara area was trying to infiltrate across LoC

The terrorist killed by security forces in the Jumagund area of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir was attempting to infiltrate into the district from across the Line of Control, Army sources said on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier said that one unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in the Jumagund area of Kupwara.

( With inputs from ANI )

