Terrorist killed in ongoing gunfight in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, June 11 A terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight between security forces and the terrorists in J&K's Kathua district on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that one terrorist had been killed in the gunfight between the holed-up terrorists and the security forces in Seda Sohal village of Kathua’s Hiranagar area.

Security forces had surrounded the village following reports of firing from local people. One resident was stated to be injured.

"A cordon and search operation was started in Seda Sohal village of Hiranagar area after locals reported that terrorists had opened fire in the village. One terrorist has been killed in the ongoing encounter. One civilian is reported to have been hit by the terrorist firing in the village," an official said.

"The operation against the hiding terrorists is still going on. Two terrorists are still believed to be inside the area," the official added.

