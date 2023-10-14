Terrorist module backed by Lashkar-e-Toiba busted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 14 Punjab Police in a joint operation with Central agencies have thwarted a possible terrorist attack in the border state by busting a terrorist module backed by Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) with the arrest of two operatives, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

The terror module is being handled by Firdaus Ahmed Bhat, an active member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Those arrested have been identified as Uzair Ul Haq and Raj Mohammad Andleeb both of Jammu and Kashmir. The police have also recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), two hand grenades, one .30 bore pistol along with two magazines and 24 cartridges, eight detonators, one timer switch and four batteries from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that following intelligence inputs that the Punjab border is being used by Lashkar-e-Toiba for smuggling of huge consignments of arms and explosives, and their two members are expected to retrieve the consignment in the area of Kathu Nangal, the police in coordination with Central agencies launched a special operation in the area and apprehended both the accused persons with the weapon consignment.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the accused were recruited in a terror organisation by Firdaus Ahmed Bhat and the militant outfit was planning to use them to target places of strategic importance and prominent personalities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to disturb peace and harmony.

The DGP said both the accused were in constant touch with Bhat via various social media platforms and on Thursday he had sent them to Amritsar to collect the consignment of weapons and bring it to the Kashmir valley.

Sharing more details, Assistant Inspector General Sukhminder Singh Mann said it was also revealed that accused Uzair Ul Haq, who is kin of Bhat, was earlier arrested in two cases pertaining to stone pelting in Kulgam District. Whereas Raj Mohammad Andleeb has no previous criminal record, he added.

Further investigations are being carried out to unearth the entire terror network of Lashkar-e-Toiba, he said, adding efforts are also being made to detect the source of consignment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor