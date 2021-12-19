Terrorist neutralized in encounter in Srinagar, search operation underway

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, said police.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Search is underway. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

