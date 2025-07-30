Terrorist OGW arrested with 3 pistols by police in J&K's Jammu district

Jammu, July 30 An overground worker (OGW) of terrorists was arrested with three pistols in J&K’s Jammu district while he was travelling towards Srinagar in a private vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

The youth, identified as Azan Hameed Gazi, son of Abdul Hameed Gazi of Qamarwari area in Srinagar, was arrested after arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession during a check in the Nagrota area of the district on Tuesday night.

“Based on specific input, a party from the police station Nagrota laid a special ‘Naka’ (checkpost) at TCP

The driver was arrested, an FIR under relevant sections of the Arms Act registered at Police Station Nagrota, and further investigation is going on, the official added.

Security forces have intensified their operations against the terrorists, OGWs and terror sympathisers in the hinterland, while the army has been maintaining a 24X7 vigil on the line of control (LoC) to thwart any infiltration from across the border into J&K.

Earlier in the day, under 'Operation Shivshakti", the army killed two LeT terrorists on the LoC in Poonch district when an infiltration bid was successfully foiled.

On Monday, under Operation Mahadev, three LeT hardcore Pakistani terrorists who carried out the Pahalgam killing of 26 civilians on April 22, were killed by a joint security forces team.

The three LeT terrorists were identified as Suleman Shah, Abu Hamza, and Jibran Bhai. They were cornered and killed on the foot of the Mahadev mountain peak in the upper reaches of the Dachigam National Park in the Harwan area of Srinagar.

Incidentally, the major success came as the Parliament began a debate on the Pahalgam massacre and 'Operation Sindoor".

