Terrorist recruitment module busted in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, July 26 Acting on specific information generated by Jammu and Kashmir Police, a search was started for a person code-named Dr Sabeel who was motivating, funding and providing logistic support to the gullible youth of Kulgam district and adjoining areas to recruit them into terrorist ranks, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said special teams were constituted by Kulgam police to track and search for this person.

After systemic efforts, one vehicle bearing number JK18B-4852 was zeroed on. When the credentials of the vehicle were sought, it came to fore that this vehicle was being used by Dr Rubani Bashir, resident of Ashmuji, Kulgam.

"Accordingly, a special checkpoint was established at Ashmuji and Dr Rubani was apprehended. During questioning, he disclosed his code name as Dr Sabeel, a PHD scholar from Central University of Kashmir and has also applied for job as assistant professor there.

"During further questioning, Dr Rubani Bashir alias Dr Sabeel disclosed that he has been associated with Jamat-e-Islami from his student days and he has been its member in student wing Islamic Jamat-ul-Tulba for 14 years and later on has been a full-fledged member of JEI."

Police said the basic modus operandi of Dr Sabeel was to work for proscribed terrorist organisations HM/JeM behind the curtain. He used to identify the youngsters, motivated them, funded them and then made them ready to join terrorist organisations.

"During investigation it also came to fore that Dr Rubani Bashir alias Dr Sabeel motivated two youngsters and had made them to join the terrorist ranks. On the disclosure of Dr Rubani Bashir, two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit HM /JeM were arrested," police said.

They have been identified as Fazil Ahmed Parrey, resident of Ashmuji Bhan, and Tariq Ahmed Naikoo alias Chawla, son of Abdul Ahmed Naikoo, resident of Check Wattoo Aharabal. On their disclosure, a Chinese pistol, one pistol Magazine, nine 9mm rounds were recovered from Bashir, an AK-47 magazine and 19 AK 47 rounds were recovered from Parrey and a Chinese grenade, 10 AK-47 rounds and an Alto car used for ferrying the terrorists have also been seized.

