Terrorists fire at vehicles of two senior cops in Jammu's Hiranagar

Jammu, June 12 Terrorists fired at the vehicles of two senior police officers on Wednesday in the Hiranagar area of J&K’s Kathua district both officers escaped unhurt.

Official sources said hiding terrorists fired at the vehicles of Dr Sunil Kumar, DIG (Jammu-Kathua-Samba) range and Anayat Choudhary, SSP (Kathua) in the Hiranagar area of the district.

Earlier, one terrorist and a CRPF constable were killed in an encounter while the surviving terrorist was still at large in the area.

Both senior officers have escaped unhurt although the terrorists reportedly shot more than 20 rounds at their vehicles.

More reinforcements have been rushed to the area to bring an even larger area under searches to locate the surviving terrorist.

