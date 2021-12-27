Terrorists hurl grenade towards security bunker in J-K's Anantnag

Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a security bunker in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in the Arwani area of Bijbehara in Anantnag.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor