TET Exam scam director Dr. Pratish Deshmukh gets bail

In the teacher recruitment scam conducted in the year 2017-18, G.A. Director of software company Pritish Diliprao Deshmukh has been released on bail by Pune Sessions Court. Sessions Judge V. A. This decision has been given by Mr. Patravale.

In a nutshell, in the year 2017-18, teacher recruitment examinations were conducted by the Government of Maharashtra. The work of conducting this examination is done by G. A. It is alleged that the results were given to the software company and the senior officials of the company conspired among themselves and declared the disqualified candidate eligible. After the case came to light, Maharashtra State Board of Education president Dattatraya Jagtap had lodged a complaint at the Pune Cyber ​​Police Station. Director Pritish Deshmukh was arrested in this case on 22/12/2021 and the accused had approached his lawyer Adv. He had run for bail in the court through Vijay Singh Thombre.

The police investigation in the case has been completed and a charge sheet has also been filed. The High Court had earlier in its judgment stated that the meeting between the accused in the case presented was not a conspiracy. Also, Adv Vijay Thombre, on behalf of the accused, alleged that the director was not working in the company at the time of the scam and was misrepresented as a director. He also argued that bail was the rule and jail was the exception, citing evidence from the High and Supreme Courts.

Considering the side of the accused and the prosecution in this case, Ms. Sessions Judge Mrs. V. A. Patravale has released Director Preetesh Deshmukh on a caste bond of Rs 50,000. Also, other restrictions have been imposed on him not to leave the country and not to tamper with the evidence. In this case, Adv. Vijay Singh Thombre, Adv. Hitesh Sonar, Adv Digvijay Singh Thombre, Adv. Ashutosh Shelke oversaw the work. Also, assisted by Vishnu Hoge.