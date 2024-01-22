T'gana CM condemns attacks on Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Hyderabad, Jan 22 Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday condemned the alleged attacks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in BJP-ruled Assam.

He posted on 'X' that he strongly condemns the 'orchestrated attacks' on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"As a party that fought for the freedom of the country… this will further strengthen our determination to March forward," he wrote. Meanwhile, the Congress party leaders and workers took out a candle light march in Hyderabad to condemn the attacks on Rahul Gandhi's yatra.

Congress in-charge of party affairs in Telangana, Deepa Das Munshi and state minister for information technology and industries D. Sridhar Babu participated in the candle-light rally on Monday night.

The protest was held from Babu Jagjivan Ram statue at Basheerbagh to Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar lake. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP Madhu Yashki Goud and other leaders participated in the candle light rally.

On a call given by the TPCC, protests were also organised in all district headquarters to condemn the attacks by 'the BJP goons'.

