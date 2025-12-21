T'gana CM Revanth Reddy's Christmas remarks spark political storm

New Delhi, Dec 21 Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has triggered a political controversy after attributing Christmas celebrations in the state to the "sacrifice" of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, drawing sharp criticism from the BJP.

Addressing a government-hosted Christmas programme at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, Revanth Reddy remarked, "If people are celebrating Christmas in Telangana today, it is because of Sonia Gandhi's crucial role and sacrifice behind it."

He further said that December holds special significance for Telangana, referring to both Sonia Gandhi's birthday and the month in which the state was formed.

The remarks immediately invited strong reactions from the BJP, which accused the Chief Minister of making inappropriate comparisons and politicising a religious festival.

Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh said, "Sonia Gandhi has never shown faith in Hindu beliefs. She continues to follow her birth religion, Christianity. Many have pointed out that when she was in power, Christmas was celebrated at her residence on Janpath, but Diwali was not. It is fine for everyone to practice their own beliefs, but a head of the state's remarks on this is not right."

BJP leader Raj Purohit also lashed out at Revanth Reddy, calling his statement "crazy" and irresponsible.

"He is comparing the sacrifices made by Jesus to those of Sonia Gandhi? Honestly, he should not make such remarks. Is marrying into India a sacrifice? She says she gave a son to the country, now the entire country is troubled. Is this the sacrifice? That cannot be called a sacrifice. Therefore, the Chief Minister should speak with restraint and responsibility," Purohit told IANS.

Another BJP leader, Vikram Randhawa, condemned the Chief Minister's comments and accused him of insulting the Christian faith for political mileage.

Speaking to IANS, Randhawa said, "It is condemnable that one stoops so low for politics, using even something as significant as an international festival for personal interests. I believe there should be worldwide condemnation. Using the sentiments of an entire community to further personal political gain is wrong, and there should be a universal demand for accountability and apology."

Earlier, the BJP's Telangana unit also reacted sharply, branding the Chief Minister's remarks as "sycophancy" and mocking the claim that Christmas celebrations were linked to Sonia Gandhi.

In a post, the party said, "Next, we'll be told the sun rises because of the Gandhi family. When flattery crosses all limits, everything is hijacked for political bootlicking."

The ruling party has yet to issue any clarification on the Chief Minister's remarks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor