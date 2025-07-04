T'gana pharma unit blast: CM Mohan Majhi announces Rs 10 lakh aid for kin of deceased Odisha persons

Bhubaneswar, July 4 Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of Odia victims who lost their lives in the explosion at a manufacturing unit in Pashamylaram near Hyderabad in Telangana on June 30.

“The Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the families of Odia individuals who lost their lives in an accident at a factory in Telangana. Additionally, a team of state government officials monitoring the rescue and medical operations remaining present at the accident site,” informed the Chief Minister’s Office on Friday.

As many as eight workers belonging to Odisha including three from Ganjam and two from Nabarangpur districts lost their lives in the tragic explosion on June 30.

As per reports, a major explosion occurred in the plant in Pashamylaram, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy district on June 30.

The plant manufactures Microcrystalline Cellulose powder, which is used in tablets and capsules as a binding agent.

The death toll in the fire and explosion at Sigachi Industries Ltd's manufacturing unit rose to 39 on Friday as one of the injured succumbed at a hospital.

Bheem Rao, one of the injured workers undergoing treatment at Dhruva Hospital at Patancheru, died on Friday. He was a native of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy District Collector P. Pravinya said out of 143 people who were in the factory premises at the time of the blast, 61 came out safely.

Sigachi Industries on Thursday revised the number of dead to 38 from 40 it had announced.

The company also stated that out of the 33 injured team members, 12 have been discharged, each provided with Rs 1 lakh as interim relief.

It has already announced that it will provide full medical and rehabilitation support to the injured employees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor