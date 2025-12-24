Thackeray brothers’ alliance reflects political opportunism and a bid for survival: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 24 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday dismissed the alliance between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray with sharp criticism, calling it a desperate move for "political survival" rather than a union of ideology.

He mocked the intense media coverage of the reunion, saying, "The hype is being created as if Russia and Ukraine have come together and Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are holding peace talks. It is much ado about nothing."

He described the coming together as an outcome of fear and political insecurity. "This is the politics of opportunism, not of ideology. They have both lost their political ground and are now struggling for survival," he asserted.

"Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have come together, and they have my best wishes. However, if anyone believes that their reunion will change anything politically, it is a naive assumption. Their track record is one of corruption and self-interest. They are the ones who worked to push the Marathi Manoos out of Mumbai. Neither the Marathi people nor the non-Marathi people are with them. These two individuals do not represent all of Mumbai or all Marathi people. The pride they harbour -- that they are everything -- is exactly why Mumbaikars have distanced themselves from them," remarked CM Fadnavis.

He further added, "Devendra Fadnavis was born a Hindutvawadi and will die for Hindutva. We are not those who change our opinions daily for votes. I was a Hindutvawadi yesterday and will remain one tomorrow," in a sharp retort to Raj Thackeray.

Describing today’s joint press conference as "making a mountain out of a molehill" (specifically using the idiom 'Khoda Pahad Nikla Chuha'), CM Fadnavis said, "This is an alliance between two people fighting for their own survival to keep their party's electoral existence alive.”

He added, “Their emotional speeches will no longer fool the people. Even if they take a few more people along with them, Mumbaikars will stand with the MahaYuti because they see development, they see the future of Mumbai, and they see the MahaYuti's initiative to provide homes for the Marathi people within Mumbai itself."

CM Fadnavis targeted Uddhav Thackeray specifically, accusing him of burying the original ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. He remarked, "We don't need to wear saffron shawls to display our Hindutva for votes," taking a swipe at Raj Thackeray’s recent political branding as well. He expressed confidence that the BMC elections would be won on the "development plank" of the MahaYuti government.

He stated that voters would not be swayed by "emotional appeals" and would instead look at the 25 years of "misrule and corruption" in the BMC under the previous regime. CM Fadnavis insisted that the citizens of Mumbai have moved away from the Thackerays due to their "ego" and "appeasement politics."

He claimed that the "MahaYuti's performance" in recent local body polls was just a "trailer" for what will happen in the upcoming BMC elections.

He said Mumbaikars want "servants of the public" (sevekari), not "rulers" to dominate the state. "I had previously said I would give Rs 1,000 if Uddhav Thackeray spoke about development; that situation remains the same today. They will have to provide an account of their 25-year rule. They must answer for the housing of Marathi people and the condition of the Mithi River."

Similar sentiments were echoed by ministers Ashish Shelar and Chandrashekhar Bawankule. They highlighted the past 20 years of rivalry and Raj Thackeray’s previous aggressive videos against the Shiv Sena leadership to suggest that this reunion is purely a "marriage of convenience."

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis mentioned that the seat-sharing arrangement for the MahaYuti alliance is in its final stages and will be announced soon.

Regarding the Navi Mumbai Airport, which becomes operational on Thursday, the CM stated, "A proposal to name it after the people's leader (Loknete) D.B. Patil has been sent to the Centre. Action on it is underway. I have met all central leaders and have also mentioned it to the Prime Minister. It will soon be named the DB Patil Airport."

