Thackeray brothers unveil ‘Mini-Manifesto’ for Mumbai; promise 1 lakh homes and free electricity

Mumbai, Jan 2 In a strategic move to consolidate their position, the alliance between Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday released a joint ‘Mini-Manifesto’.

Aditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray presented a comprehensive 16-point vision for the city before their 227 candidates. Among the 16 promises, the Shiv Sena UBT and MNS alliance has promised one lakh homes, free electricity up to 100 units, tax waivers, to financial aid for domestic workers.

The manifesto focuses heavily on social welfare, infrastructure and youth employment.

The joint presentation by Aditya and Amit Thackeray signals a united front against their political rivals, focusing on a "Mumbai-First" agenda that blends infrastructure development with aggressive social welfare.

The alliance pledges that BMC-owned land will not be handed over to private builders. Instead, it will be used to build 100,000 affordable houses within five years for government employees and common citizens.

In a major populist move, the manifesto promises up to 100 units of free electricity for domestic users, with plans to expand BEST’s (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport)electricity distribution wing.

A massive push will be given for green transit, including 10,000 electric buses and 900 double-decker e-buses. Special BEST services will be introduced exclusively for women and students, along with a reduction in ticket prices.

It also promises the establishment of five new medical colleges, a dedicated BMC Cancer Hospital, and a municipal ambulance service. There will be a significant emphasis on promoting affordable generic medicines.

The manifesto opposes the privatisation of municipal schools and promises to introduce Junior Colleges (Class 11 & 12) within the BMC school system. The ‘Bolto Marathi’ initiative will be implemented across all schools.

It pledges Swabhiman Nidhi of monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 for domestic workers, Maa Saheb Kitchens for providing breakfast and lunch for labourers at just Rs 10 and high-quality creches and clean toilets every 2 kilometres for women.

The alliance promises free parking in BMC lots and will make it mandatory for redeveloped buildings to provide one parking space per flat.

Under the 'Balasaheb Thackeray Self-Employment Scheme,' 100,000 youth will receive financial aid between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh. Interest-free loans for e-bikes will be provided to 25,000 gig workers and Dabbawalas.

Property tax will be completely waived for houses up to 700 sq. ft. Additionally, housing societies adopting eco-friendly measures will receive a Rs 1 lakh subsidy, and the proposed garbage collection tax will be scrapped. The city will move toward paver-block-free, disabled-friendly footpaths.

The leaders emphasised that open spaces will be protected from developers. It promises immediate implementation of a Climate Action Plan to control the Air Quality Index (AQI) and ensure urban development does not come at the cost of the environment, and an International Financial Centre and a Maritime Tourism Hub on 1,800 acres of Mumbai Port Trust land.

Plans also include an Olympic-standard Sports City and a Mass Rapid Mobility Ring Road Grid around Mumbai.

The manifesto focuses on desalination plants and the timely completion of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP). New buildings must include rainwater harvesting systems to ensure adequate, clean drinking water for all. Every ward will get a mini sports complex and a modern gymnasium.

A unique 'Mumbaikar Stand' with 1 per cent reserved seating will be introduced at city concerts and cricket matches for local youth. The administration will be streamlined through Digital Mapping of the city and the introduction of AI-driven Chatbots for all municipal services.

The manifesto includes a dedicated plan for Pet Parks, Clinics, Ambulances, and Crematoriums. Additionally, they pledged to build the country's largest library named after B.R. Ambedkar.

