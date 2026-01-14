Thackeray cousins, BJP engage in social media war over Marathi identity, Hindutva

Mumbai, Jan 14 With only hours remaining before the voting for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections commences, the political atmosphere in Mumbai has reached a fever pitch.

Polling for the 227 electoral wards is set to begin at 7.30 a.m. on Thursday, after a campaign defined by a dramatic realignment of the Thackeray family and brazen moves to create sentiments around the Marathi identity and Hindutva.

Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut amplified Thackeray brothers’ unity on social media, issuing a passionate appeal to Mumbaikars. His post, which quickly went viral, featured the slogan: "All Marathi people have decided... If we are together, we are safe! And Thackeray is the best." Raut urged voters to stand firmly behind the combined strength of the Thackeray cousins to protect the city's regional interests and Marathi identity.

Responding to the Thackeray camp's focus on regional pride, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its pitch for Hindutva. BJP Minister Nitesh Rane took to social media to strike a contrasting chord, posting: "Hindus have decided, I Love Mahadev..." Minister Rane’s message is seen as a strategic move to consolidate the Hindu vote bank, framing the election as a choice for the city's ideological future.

In a related development, the Thackeray cousins -- Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv SenaUBT) and Raj Thackeray (MNS) -- showed a rare front of unity today. Both leaders, accompanied by their families, met at Raj Thackeray’s residence, ‘Shivtirth,’ in Dadar. Following the meeting, the duo visited the iconic Mumbadevi Temple to seek blessings before the commencement of the polls.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission has introduced a significant change in the counting process for 2026.

Unlike the 2017 elections, where all 227 wards were counted simultaneously, this year’s results will be processed in stages.

The counting process will begin on Friday morning, January 16. Mumbai has 23 designated Counting Officers, each responsible for approximately 10 wards. Only two wards per officer will be counted at any given time, meaning a maximum of 46 wards will be tallied simultaneously across the city.

This phased approach has sparked some concern among candidates regarding the delay of early trends and final results. Over one crore eligible voters are expected to cast their ballots. The outcome of this election is seen as a litmus test for the "Thackeray Alliance" and the ruling Mahayuti's influence over India’s wealthiest civic body.

