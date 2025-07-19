Thackeray not just brand but Maharashtra's identity, says Uddhav in Saamana

Mumbai, July 19 Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a blistering attack on Shiv Sena chairperson and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Mahayuti government, claiming that Thackeray is not just a brand but Maharashtra's identity, and whoever is hollow needs the same.

Udhhav made the remarks during an interview in the party mouthpiece Saamana with its executive editor Sanjay Raut.

On losing the Shiv Sena's name and symbol to Eknath Shinde, Uddhav said: "Today I have nothing. Still, people welcome me with love and affection. They express anger about what is happening. People know that Thackeray is honest, he fights for the people, and fearlessly shares their pain and suffering. That is why the people of Maharashtra have stayed with us for so many years."

Stepping up the attack against Eknath Shinde and the BJP, Uddhav claimed, "Those who have nothing and who are hollow, they need the Thackeray brand. They need help. They have not created anything. They have not created any ideal. Even if they have been around for 100 years or a few more years, one question remains: What have you given to the people or the state? Nothing. So, by stealing this brand, they are trying to increase their importance."

On how many people are attempting to "cease the Thackeray band", Uddhav, in a veiled attack at the double-engine government, said all from Delhi to Maharashtra are involved.

"Some people do not want any name in the country except their name. They are comparing themselves with God. What can we say about such people? They come with time and go with time. If someone does not respect our tradition, that tradition also does not respect them," he said, targeting the National Democratic Alliance.

Uddhav also criticised the Election Commission of India, saying that "the poll panel gave the Shiv Sena's election symbol to someone else. But they should not have given the Shiv Sena's name".

Providing an argument for his assertion, Uddhav said: "The party was founded by my grandfather (Prabodhankar Thackeray) and father (Balasaheb Thackeray).

He went on to say that "It's not Uddhav Thackeray, but Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray that makes sense. I am nothing. Balasaheb always said that we should not forget the blessings and virtues of our ancestors. Thackeray is struggling, but no one can steal our name."

"They (Shinde camp) stole the symbol, but cannot take away people's love and trust for us? It is not sold in a box," he quipped.

Commenting on the outcome of Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, he said, "In the Lok Sabha, I had candidates, seats, but no sign. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi gave a tough fight to the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha due to solid coordination and resolve to fight against the ruling alliance."

"In the Lok Sabha, right from the leaders to the workers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, everyone wanted to win; this was our election. However, in the Assembly elections, that collective bond disappeared and was replaced by a fight for an individual party to win the seat. That led to the defeat," he rued.

Uddhav said that various populist schemes, Ladki Bahin Yojana and crop loan waiver, among others, helped the Mahayuti score a victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor