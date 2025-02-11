Thaipusam festival: Heavy police deployment at Lord Murugan temples in TN

Chennai, Feb 11 Heavy police security has been deployed at the six main abodes of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu as lakhs of devotees converge to celebrate the auspicious Thaipusam festival.

Lord Murugan, the revered warrior deity of South India, has six sacred temples known as Arupadai Veedu, which include, Thiruchendur Murugan, Pazhamudhir Solai, Thirupparamkundram Murugan, Palani Murugan, Swamimalai Murugan and Tiruttani Murugan.

With an overwhelming number of devotees gathering at these temples for Thaipusam, Tamil Nadu police have significantly ramped up security measures.

In Palani, 3,000 police personnel have been deployed. At Thirupparamkundram, over 4,000 officers are on duty following recent tensions over consuming non-vegetarian food near the temple hills. Security has also been strengthened at Thiruchendur and Swamimalai, with 2,000 police officers stationed at each location to manage the large influx of devotees.

Similarly, at Tiruttani and Pazhamudhir Solai, 1,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure safety and Thaipusam, a highly revered festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, is observed with deep devotion.

The festival is marked by prayers, 'kavadi' (offerings), and various spiritual rituals. The Pusam Nakshathram (star) associated with Thaipusam began on February 10 at 6.01 p.m. and ends at 6.34 p.m. on February 11, 2025. This sacred occasion is considered a time for spiritual purification, penance, and introspection.

Devotees seek Lord Murugan's blessings for guidance, protection, and strength. The festival serves as a reminder that good ultimately triumphs over evil, emphasising the values of sacrifice, devotion, and perseverance.

In Palani, thousands of devotees carrying 'kavadis' are allowed to ascend the hill in groups via the Elephant Path, while a separate staircase route is designated for descent to maintain order.

Several key arrangements have been made for devotees, including, free food distribution (Annadanam) along temple pathways, medical camps set up at the foothills, temporary vehicle parking, drinking water stations, and sanitation facilities to accommodate the large crowd. To prevent overcrowding, darshan tickets have been suspended for three days.

Additionally, authorities have cleared encroachments along the Giri Valam path, which is used by devotees for circumambulation.

Tamil Nadu's political leaders and prominent personalities extended their greetings on the occasion of Thaipusam.

AIADMK General Secretary and Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) posted on social media: "On this auspicious day, Tamils worldwide pray to Lord Murugan for his divine blessings and protection. May their lives flourish, may their endeavours prosper, and may they achieve victory after victory."

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai also extended his wishes, stating: "I wish all Tamils a joyful Thaipusam. May Lord Murugan’s grace bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to Tamil Nadu. May he guide us in the victory of Dharma over injustice and dispel the darkness surrounding us."

Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay shared a message: "On this sacred Thaipusam, let us come together to venerate Lord Murugan, the eternal guardian of Tamil lands. He watches over us from every hill with benevolence. We humbly offer our prayers to this unique and divine protector of Tamils worldwide."

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Thaipusam," Vijay concluded.

As the festival unfolds, Tamil Nadu remains immersed in deep devotion, with Lord Murugan's divine presence uniting millions of devotees in faith and celebration.

