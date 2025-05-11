Thane: Ganja Worth ₹59,000, ₹3.11 Lakh Cash Recovered in Bhiwandi Shop Raids; Three Arrested

In a major crackdown on illegal drug activities, police in Maharashtra's Thane district seized nearly 3 kilograms of ganja and arrested three individuals during late-night raids on Friday. The operation was carried out in the Yewai Naka area of Bhiwandi following a tip-off, said Senior Inspector Vilas L Kadam.

The police raided three shops and confiscated 2.9 kg of ganja valued at approximately ₹59,000. Additionally, ₹3.11 lakh in cash was recovered from the accused, suspected to be proceeds from drug sales. The arrested individuals are currently in custody as investigations continue into the broader network involved in the distribution. Authorities have intensified surveillance in the area and assured continued action against drug-related offenses to ensure public safety.