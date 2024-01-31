Thane hospital got aid from Maharashtra CM on forged papers, reveals RTI

Mumbai, Jan 31 In a shocking revelation under RTI, it has come to light that a Thane hospital allegedly secured financial assistance from the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund on the basis of forged documents, an activist said here on Wednesday.

The RTI crusader, Anil Galgali, had sought details from the office of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about fake or cheating cases pertaining to the CM Relief Fund in the last two years, after he (CM) took office.

In the reply, the CM Relief Fund Assistant Accounts Officer, Sanjay Tambe has admitted the case pertaining to one Dr. Anudurg Dhoni of Ganpati Multispeciality Hospital at Ambivali in Thane east – which is Shinde’s hometown.

The CMO has said that Dr. Dhoni’s hospital, his staff and others associated with them are suspected to have received the financial aid on the basis of fake documents submitted to the government.

However, the exact amount of the monetary help, for what purpose, or when it was disbursed to the alleged fake beneficiary, what kind of fake documents were submitted and other relevant details are not provided in the RTI reply to Galgali.

After the matter came to light, the CMO promptly asked the Mumbai Commissioner of Police to investigate the matter and file a case as required, on November 6, 2023, said the reply.

Galgali, who sent in his query on November 30, 2023, said this was a disturbing matter and the CMO must upload the list of all the beneficiaries along with the details of the type and amounts of financial assistance they have received from the CM Relief Fund on the official website.

“This could help expose many more such cases and put an end to such fraudulent practices, besides benefitting the genuine persons who need such financial help,” urged Galgali.

