Thanjavur Accident: 4 Dead, 2 Injured After Speeding Car Crashes Into Mini Truck in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video)

Four people died and two others were injured after a car collided with a mini truck on the Thanjavur - Kumbakonam road on Tuesday morning. The deceased were identified as S Kumar, his wife Jaya Durga and Neelaveni Surya. All were residents of Perungalathur in Chennai and were travelling in the car.

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu: A tragic accident on the Thanjavur-Kumbakonam highway claimed four lives, including a 3-year-old girl, after a car returning from Kumbakonam collided head-on with a Tata Ace carrying seedlings. Three others were seriously injured. The victims were from… pic.twitter.com/Hjxen0SCR0 — IANS (@ians_india) July 8, 2025

According to the media reports, the group was on a visit to Kumbakonam and was heading to the Big Temple in Thanjavur when the accident took place. The car was passing through Kurungalur on the Vikravandi - Thanjavur highway when a mini truck carrying paddy bags allegedly came from the opposite direction in the wrong lane.

As the car was reportedly speeding, it collided with the truck. Jaya died on the spot. The other three passengers succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital in Thanjavur. Two more passengers were injured in the crash and are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Thanjavur Taluk police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.