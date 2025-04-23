‘Thank You Pakistan, Lashkar’: Jharkhand Man Arrested for Controversial Social Media Post on Pahalgam Terror Attack

A 31-year-old person was arrested in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday, April 23, after he allegedly uploaded a controversial social media post regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, according to the reports. The individual, identified as Mohammad Naushad, purportedly praised Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba for the terror strike in a post on X.

"He was arrested from Millat Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Balidih police station. He is being interrogated," said Naveen Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Balidih police station. Terrorists struck a prime tourist location at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

Naushad, a resident of Millat Nagar, within the Balidha police station limits, shared a controversial post with the phrases "Thank You Pakistan" and "Thank You Lashkar-e-Taiba."

The post went viral and sparked anger among the netizens and civilians amid national mourning for the 28 victims killed in what was called the biggest terror attack, which claimed 28 lives after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.