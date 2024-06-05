Thankful to over 7 lakh families in Gurgaon who voted for me: Raj Babbar

Gurugram, June 5 Congress candidate Raj Babbar failed to win the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat but managed to give the BJP's winning candidate Rao Inderjit Singh a tough fight.

Despite being a debutant in Haryana politics actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar managed to get 7,33,257 votes while Rao Inderjit Singh secured 8,08,336 votes.

Raj Babbar while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday thanked the people of the constituency.

"First of all, I would to thank the voters of the constituency and over 7 lakh families who have faith in me and cast their votes for Congress. The people want their basic issues to be addressed and their representatives to be more available and attentive. I will remain in the constituency and will make all possible efforts to address people's demands,” said Babbar.

A five-time MP himself, Raj Babbar had been criticised by the BJP as an outsider but he managed to strike a chord with the Ahir dominated belt during the short campaign of around 20 days.

Babbar led in the meo Muslim-dominated Nuh district by over 2.5 lakh votes. He got 1,08,645 votes in Punhana, followed by 1,23,568 in Firozpur Jhirka and Nuh, 98,070.

Babbar shocked the BJP in the Sohna Assembly segment, which is the BJP’s stronghold and constituency of state minister Sanjay Singh which gave a meagre lead of 5,000 to Rao Inderjit.

However, Rao Inderjit Singh led in all the nine Assembly segments while three Assembly segments in Nuh district rejected the BJP yet again.

