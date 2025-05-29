Tharoor must admit mistake, can’t hide behind English terminology: Udit Raj

New Delhi, May 29 Congress leader Udit Raj on Thursday stepped up the attack on party MP Shashi Tharoor, currently leading India’s diplomatic outreach on 'Operation Sindoor', to the US and other neighbouring nations, and demanded that he must admit his mistake and express regret for projecting the grand old party in bad light on foreign soil.

He stated that the Thiruvananthapuram MP has not only ignored and undermined the Congress party’s historic achievements in India’s war against terror but also insulted the forces as well as previous Congress governments.

Raj claimed, "Shashi Tharoor stated in Panama that our security forces never crossed the Line of Control or International Border (IB).

“In the 1965 war, our forces penetrated deep inside Pakistan to teach it a lesson for its misadventures. In 1971, it was the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led government which bifurcated Pakistan into two parts. During Dr Manmohan Singh's government, six surgical strikes were conducted by our forces. You have insulted them all in your eulogy for the Modi government.” Raj said.

“We have no issue with you singing paeans of the Modi government. But, you have no right to insult the Congress party and belittle its historic contributions,” he added.

Further, in a searing jibe, Udit Raj said that the Congress MP can’t get away by writing complex English terminology, as everybody understands his intentions and insinuations.

"You have no other option than to regret your ignorance of the achievements during the Congress' rule. You must admit your mistake and express regret,” he said.

In a further warning of sorts, the Dalit leader said that if there were any attempts to paint the Congress in a bad light, party warriors like him won’t sit silent and give a befitting reply.

Raj, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, when questioned on possible action against Shashi Tharoor for crossing the line, said it was up to the party high command to take a call on this.

