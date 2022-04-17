The 40th edition of the "Hunar Haat" organised in Mumbai from April 16 to 27

The 40th edition of the "Hunar Haat", a "credible and consummate" platform to "Preserve, Protect, Promote" "Swadeshi" and "Vocal for Local", is being organised in a grand way in Mumbai. The event kick-started on April 16 and will end on 27 April.

"Hunar Haat" is strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Vocal for Local" and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

Besides promoting ancestral arts and crafts from remote areas of the country, "Hunar Haat" has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 9 lakh artisans and craftsmen within a short span of just 6 years.

More than 50 per cent of these beneficiaries are women artisans. "Hunar Haat" has given wings to the aspirations of women artisans. On average approximately 8 to 10 lakh people have visited every "Hunar Haat" annually.

So, more than 4 crore people have visited 39 "Hunar Haats", organised across the country, to purchase indigenous products, encourage artisans and craftsmen and also to enjoy various musical and cultural programmes in "Hunar Haats".

"Hunar Haat" has given a platform to the craftsmanship and handicrafts from far-flung areas of the country and has given them national and international recognition. "Hunar Haat" has become a strong platform to make "Local a Global Brand". The younger generation of families associated with handicrafts, and craftsmanship was moving away from their traditional ancestral legacy.

Due to lack of market and opportunity, this legacy was on the verge of extinction. But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken various effective steps for the preservation, protection and promotion of the ancestral heritage of indigenous artisans and craftsmen.

Through programmes like "Hunar Haat", now the younger generation of artisans and craftsmen is also carrying forward their ancestral heritage as "Hunar Haat" has provided them tremendous opportunities. They have been linked to the mainstream of the economy.

"Hunar Haat" has brought an economic revolution into the life of artisans and craftsmen. It is full of inspiring stories of artisans especially women artisans who have not only become independent themselves but have also supported their families through their earnings at "Hunar Haat".

About 1000 artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women artisans, from more than 31 States/UTs are participating at "Hunar Haat", in Mumbai.

Artisans and craftsmen from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other places of the country have brought with them indigenous products at Mumbai "Hunar Haat".

"Hunar Haat" will also be organised in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Jammu, Chennai, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days.

( With inputs from ANI )

