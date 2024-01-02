The arrow of Lav-Kush may hit BJP only, says Tej Pratap Yadav

Patna, Jan 2 Ahead of the state BJP unit's Lav-Kush Yatra, Bihar's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at the opposition party, saying their move may boomerang on them only.

Citing the result of Karnataka Assembly election where BJP leaders strongly used the name Lord Hanuman and still lost to the Congress, Tej Pratap Yadav said: "The gada (mace) of Hanuman ji hit the BJP in such a way that they lost the election. They used to do Ram Yatra in the past and now they are going for Lav-Kush Yatra but it may be possible that the arrows of Lord Ram and his sons Lav and Kush finish the BJP this time."

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the BJP in Bihar on Tuesday started the Lav-Kush Yatra which will go to various districts in Bihar before reaching Ayodhya on January 22. While the actual idea is to lure Lav (Kurmi) and Kush (Kushwaha) voters in Bihar ahead of Lok Sabha election, the BJP leaders say that it is related to the Ayodhya programme.

Tej Pratap Yadav also said: "The INDIA bloc is united and getting great support from the public. It will defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha polls."

On Nitish Kumar becoming the convener of the bloc, he said: "I wish for him to become the convener but my wish has no meaning. If any one wishes to achieve a post, he or she can get it."

