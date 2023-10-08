'The blood of Sanatan Dharma is in our veins', warns ex-K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Haveri (Karnataka), Oct 8 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has warned the state government that the the BJP will not remain silent if Sanatan Dharma is compared with diseases like malaria, dengue, adding that the saffron party will not keep quiet if somer people try to abuse the Hindu religion.

"Should we have to keep quiet if our Sanatan Dharma is compared with malaria? The blood of Sanathan Dharma is flowing in our veins. We will not keep quiet if someone tries to hurt our sentiments," Bommai warned on Saturday.

Speaking at the Hindu Jagruthi convention here on Saturday, he said, "Attempts have been made to stop the Hindu Ganpati celebrations and then the powers of the Ganpati will come to the entire state. The step of Lord Ganpati will become a road and nobody has the power to stop it. This is the strength of the devotees of Lord Ganesha. Everyone knows what would happen if the powers of Ganesha were shown."

"We belonged to this great dharma, the Sanatan Dharma, which wishes the welfare of all the human beings in this world. People belonging to all religions are here. You go to Pakistan or Afghanistan where there is only one religion. It is not possible to stay alive."

"But here we are living by accepting everyone. For this nature of the Sanatan Dharma, some have called it dengue and malaria. Do they (Congress leaders) have the guts to compare other religions with these diseases? What would have happened to them if they had said it? The only solution to this is that we must unite and an awareness is required," Bommai added.

The former Chief Minister said the people of Karnataka must uphold the say "Sarve Jano Sukino bhavanthu" but some people don't want Bharat to become powerful and progress.

"When the BJP was in power in Karnataka, no evil force was allowed to rise to its ugly head. The culprits of KJ Halli and DJ Halli were not spared."

"But the Congress leaders wrote letters seeking the withdrawal of the cases against those involved in the arson and looting in those two places. If such evil forces were not destroyed, the concept of 'Sarve Jano Sukinobhavanthu' would not become a reality. Lawlessness was prevailing everywhere as well the communal clashes," Bommai said.

The veteran BJP leader said the Pakistan flag had been hoisted in Belagavi on the day the Congress came to power in the state.

The persons who were carrying the Pakistan flags have been the 'grandchildren' of the incumbent government, he added.

In Shivamogga, the anti-social elements pelted stones at the police but the Karnataka Home Minister described the Shivamogga incident as 'small'.

"Not a single incident happened during the Ganeshotsav in Ragi Gudda in Shivamogga city but the Id-Milad procession that was held last week witnessed stone pelting.However, a senior Minister said the BJP workers donned the dresses and fomented trouble."

"Our (BJP workers) boys are not cowards to wear the dress of another religion, Bommai said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, among others were also present at the event.

