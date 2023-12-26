The corrupt have to go to jail: Samrat Choudhary on ED summons to Lalu

Patna, Dec 26 After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) served a notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav in the IRCTC land-for-job case, BJP state President Samrat Choudhary claimed that whoever was involved in corruption will have to go to jail.

The ED has served a notice to Lalu Prasad Yadav and asked him to join the probe on 27 December. Earlier, it had called Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar as well.

“The ED and the CBI are taking action against Lalu Prasad Yadav. When he was in the UPA Government, he used to call central agencies a parrot. This is the nature of corrupt people who are always scared of going to jail. Those who are involved in corruption have to go to jail. No one would stop them,” Choudhary said.

“The BJP will fight against the JD(U) and RJD in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and will defeat them,” Choudhary said.

The BJP, in a bid to make a strategy against Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar, has called for a high-level meeting in Patna on December 30.

The meeting will be held in the BJP’s Patna office and it will be headed by Choudhary. Besides him, the BJP state Organisation Secretary Bhikhu Bhai Dalsania, and regional Organisation General Secretary Nagendra Nath will also be present.

The BJP has called all District Presidents, Lok Sabha constituencies incharge, conveners of Lok Sabha, and other officials.

